A group gathered Sunday by Interstate 10, near the site of the shooting, to pay tribute to the life of infant La’Mello Parker and two people who were killed earlier May 3. Authorities said Christin Parker, 32, and her nephew Brandon Parker, 26, were killed by La’Mello’s father, Eric Derrell Smith, in a domestic dispute, leading to the police chase and standoff in which Smith and the baby were killed.