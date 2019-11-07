The review says a campus police officer gave false testimony against a graduate student arrested last year. It also says officers were wrong for not arresting an openly armed demonstrator. The review also found that officers didn’t show “favoritism towards the white supremacist cause” when arresting student activists.
