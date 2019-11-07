CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A group of students and faculty at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill have protested a review of campus police that says officers mostly acted appropriately when arresting students and other anti-racist activists.

The News & Observer reports the review released Tuesday was conducted by former FBI executive Chris Swecker, who investigated four incidents related to protests over the Confederate “Silent Sam” monument on campus. Members of the group that protested Wednesday afternoon say the review disparages students and unjustly defends campus police.