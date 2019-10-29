The affidavit says employees escorted him out of the bar after he fought with people inside. The affidavit says employees then tried to keep Padalecki out “because of his intoxicated behavior.”

An assistant manager told police that Padalecki slapped him. The affidavit says Padalecki punched the general manager, who was trying to separate him from the assistant manager.

Representatives for Padalecki haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Travis County Jail records indicate Padalecki isn’t being held Tuesday.

