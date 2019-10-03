De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, sought $6 million six weeks ago in state court.

Robinson, who’s 37, says she endured years of gender discrimination and harassment. She says De Niro made sexually charged comments, was verbally abusive and treated her as his “office wife” while she was an executive assistant and eventual vice president.

Canal’s lawsuit alleged Robinson misappropriated hundreds of thousands of dollars and abused her position.

