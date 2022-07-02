Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

NEW YORK — Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman.
The couple had announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.
While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.
The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and has recently filmed a romantic comedy that is due to be released on Netflix later this year.