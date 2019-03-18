DOVER, Del. — National leaders of the NAACP have appointed an administrator to oversee the group’s Delaware conference.

In a letter dated Friday, NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson informed Delaware conference president C. Linwood Jackson that Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut NAACP conference, would oversee the group’s operations in Delaware.

No reason for the move was given, but the letter stresses that Esdaile will be responsible for overseeing the financial affairs of the Delaware conference, including approving and signing all checks.

Jackson, who ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat last year, said Monday that he was “not at liberty to speak,” and referred calls to Esdaile.

Esdaile did not immediately return email and telephone messages seeking comment.

