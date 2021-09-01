One administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to reporters, said the Biden administration is looking at ways to boost funding and support for Afghan resettlement. Another looming issue is their legal status as parolees. Congress could create a mechanism to allow them to “adjust” to legal permanent residency, aid groups say, along the lines of the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966 or more recent programs to aid Iraqis.