In recent weeks, as many as 5,000 Afghans per day have arrived outside D.C. at Dulles, which has received the majority of the evacuees. DHS is using a United Airlines hangar as an arrival hall for flagged passengers, some of face long waits to clear CBP security checks. Relief organizations are providing meals, clothing and other provisions to the families, most of whom will be temporarily housed at eight military bases while undergoing medical checks and preparing for the transition to life in the United States.