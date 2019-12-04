They said the elephant showed no signs of medical issues despite her advanced age.

The University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine will determine the cause of death.

M’Dunda was the third oldest African elephant in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo,

She came to the Oakland Zoo in 1993 from the San Diego Zoo and quickly built a reputation as gentle and kind. She celebrated her 50th birthday in September.

