“The dog didn’t want to come in last night. So my wife opened the front door. The dog and the cat spooked each other and off he went,” King told The AP. “He’s gone.”
The family spent much of last night searching for Spartacus in the woods near their home. Police have received a call from someone who reported seeing the cat a few miles away, and the family has put out a trap with live baby chickens. But so far, Spartacus has not returned.
“We’re devastated,” King said. “Hopefully, he comes back.”
Photos show the cat is tawny in color with dark spots and has long ears.
“He may come when called but tends to be skittish around strangers,” Merrimack police wrote in a Facebook post.
Police are asking anyone who sees the cat to report him to the dispatcher.
___
AP reporter Michael Casey contributed to this report from Boston.
