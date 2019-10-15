Brooks said Tuesday that prosecutors offered the plea bargain while he was with his lawyers Thursday, preparing for a hearing on that claim. After pleading guilty Tuesday to manslaughter and armed robbery, the 62-year-old man told reporters that he’s been locked up since 1977 and wants his freedom.
He had to return to prison for processing. An Innocence Project-New Orleans spokeswoman said he probably would be released Wednesday.
