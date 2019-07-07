CALIFORNIA

After quake, localities move to make repairs

Two Southern California communities are rushing to make repairs after Friday’s

7.1-magnitude earthquake.

Ridgecrest and neighboring Trona were hit hard by the quake, which came a day after a 6.4-magnitude quake in the same Mojave Desert area.

Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said Sunday that an inspection shows roads are in good shape and that the water system is working.

But many in Trona are without water, and crews are still patching up cracked roads in the town of fewer than 2,000 people.

The quakes sparked several house fires, shut off power, snapped gas lines, cracked buildings and flooded some homes when waterlines broke. Building damage is still being assessed. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has estimated the damage at more than $100 million and says President Trump has offered federal support.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Priest accused of child abuse is removed

The Catholic Archdiocese of Detroit said Sunday that it removed a priest from public ministry after reviewing what it described as a “credible allegation” that he had sexually abused a child decades ago.

The Rev. Eduard Perrone was suspended from ministry Friday, a month after the Associated Press began asking the priest, the archdiocese and law enforcement authorities about a former altar boy’s allegations that Perrone had groped him.

Archdiocese officials told Perrone’s congregation at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish during services Sunday that members of the archdiocese review board found a “semblance of truth” to the accusations but that they are maintaining a presumption of innocence.

Perrone is prohibited from representing himself as a priest or wearing clerical attire while the Vatican reviews the allegations, the archdiocese said in a written statement. It had reported the allegation to local law enforcement and the state attorney general’s office. The attorney general’s office declined to comment last month but has an open investigation into clergy abuse in the Catholic Church in Michigan and charged five men who were priests with 21 counts of sexual misconduct in May.

Perrone, who co-founded the nonprofit group Opus Bono Sacerdotii in 2002 to support priests facing allegations of abuse or other problems, did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

— Associated Press

Man arrested in deadly fire: Police have arrested a man suspected in a mobile home fire that killed four people in Washington state. Matthew Timothy Wetherington, 34, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of arson. The bodies were found in a trailer in Port Angeles. Valerie Kambeitz, 34, and her three young children lived in the trailer. A police official says investigators believe Wetherington lived in the trailer and was married to Kambeitz.

— From news services