He taught kids to box on the fifth floor of Third Moravian Church in Harlem, and developed a reputation for building character. Around that time, he met Swietlana Garbarska, a Jewish emigre from Poland who went by Swannie. He first saw her at Club 140, the site of what now is Jimmy’s Corner. He was 40 and a customer; she was 24 and a bartender. She hailed from Dzierzoniow and held a degree in Russian literature from the University of Warsaw. In December 1967, she flew to New York, where she planned to explore and work for six months. But when she wrote home in 1968, her parents told her to stay. Antisemitism was spreading; they were leaving for Israel.