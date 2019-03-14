NEW CASTLE, Del. — After three suspected heroin overdose deaths in five days in one county, Delaware health officials are calling on opioid users to seek immediate treatment and asking people to keep the overdose antidote naloxone on hand.

The Department of Health and Social Services said in a statement Wednesday that the three deaths occurred in Sussex County since Saturday. The Division of Forensic Science identified the same stamp on packets they suspect were used by the three people or were found at the scenes of their deaths.

Officials say 50 suspected overdose deaths have been reported in Delaware so far this year. Preliminary estimates count 419 overdose deaths across the state in 2018, a 21 percent increase over 2017’s total of 345.

