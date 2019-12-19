But conditions are worse in Georgia and Louisiana, where about 1.4 million people are still experiencing drought conditions, including part of heavily populated metro Atlanta. Northern Florida and southwestern Georgia also are in a moderate drought.

A fast-developing “flash drought” choked the region earlier this fall, drying out crops and creating conditions that caused wildfires. At one point, nearly 56 million people in 16 Southern states were living in drought conditions.

Drought conditions are worse in southern Texas, the West and the Pacific Northwest.

