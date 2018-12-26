NEW YORK — After four-day rout in US markets, stocks jump as much as 3 percent; still mostly down for the week.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK — After four-day rout in US markets, stocks jump as much as 3 percent; still mostly down for the week.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.