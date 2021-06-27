Many McDowell residents live in towns once run by coal companies that operated their own utilities and replaced lines and pumps when they failed. Mavis Brewster heads the water and sewer utility that formed in 1990 to assist the communities that inherited this infrastructure — some nearly a century old — when those companies left. She admits that collecting on bills is difficult given the county’s low income and high unemployment. Despite its shoestring budget, the utility still has been “very aggressive” about trying to keep pace, she said.