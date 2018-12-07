WILMINGTON, Del. — Weeks after gunfire erupted during a Halloween pub crawl in Delaware’s largest city, its organizers are proceeding with a Christmas-themed bar crawl.

Loop organizer Jerry DuPhily tells The News Journal the Ugly Sweater Crawl iteration of the series “was always a go.” After the gunfire at Kelly’s Logan House, the bar pulled out of future Halloween Loops, saying the event “brings to our establishment a clientele we do not welcome.”

But even the Logan House is participating in the Ugly Sweater Crawl. General Manager Joe Mujica says the December crawl is typically calmer than the October event.

Plus, he says, “it’s hard to say no to helping out a charity.”

Proceeds from the event benefit the Wilmington Children’s Chorus.

DuPhily says there’s time to figure out the Halloween Loop’s future.

