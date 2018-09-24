FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a shooting instructor demonstrates the grip on an AR-15 rifle fitted with a “bump stock” at a gun club in North Carolina. What’s happened to bump stocks in the year since Las Vegas? There were growing calls the devices in the immediate aftermath of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip. Some succeeded, but others did not. (Allen G. Breed, File/Associated Press)

Notable events in the U.S. involving bump stocks, the device used in last year’s Las Vegas massacre to allow guns to fire like fully automatic firearms:

— 1990: California bans “multi-burst trigger activators,” which include bump stocks.

— Nov. 3, 2017: Massachusetts enacts ban on bump stocks.

— Dec. 19: Columbia, South Carolina, enacts ban.

— Jan. 15, 2018: New Jersey ban signed into law.

— Jan. 22: Denver City Council bans bump stocks.

— March 6, 2018: Washington state enacts ban.

— March 9: Florida enacts ban along with host of other gun-control measures.

— March 23: President Donald Trump tweets: “Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA. As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period.”

— March 26: Lincoln, Nebraska, enacts ban.

— March 29: The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seeks public comments on a proposed change to federal regulations on bump stocks.

— April 11: Vermont enacts ban.

— April 18: Slide Force Solutions, the leading manufacturer of bump stocks, announces it is shuttering its business and will stop taking orders as of May 20.

— April 24: Maryland enacts ban.

— May 31: Connecticut enacts ban.

— June 1: Rhode Island enacts ban.

— June 14: Delaware enacts ban.

— June 27: The comment period on the proposed ATF rule change closes.

— July 9: Hawaii enacts ban.

— July 27: RW Arms, a Texas-based company, announces it will start selling the leftover stock of bump stocks from Slide Force Solutions.

Part of a series of stories by The Associated Press marking the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting.

