The News Journal reports that the defendants ranged in age from 15 to 23 at the time of the crimes.
“Gun violence has devastated families across Wilmington and gangs play an outsized role in that carnage,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said. “Disrupting gang activity is critical to restoring public safety in Wilmington, and that requires complicated, resource-intensive investigations.”
Wilmington Police Chief Robert Tracy also credited Group Violence Intervention enforcement efforts for the indictments.
“Through GVI, we blend the provision of social services and sharing of the moral voice of the community in an attempt to direct individuals away from crime and violence driven by senseless conflicts,” he said. “Those who heed those warnings are provided support, while those who continue to engage in violence are held responsible through our enforcement efforts.”