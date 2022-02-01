Rooks called 911 yet again on March 21 to report that her neighbors had stolen her mother’s checks. Her mother told officers that Rooks had mental health issues and denied that the checks had been stolen. Two days later, Rooks again called 911 to report that her neighbors had installed cameras in her house and threatened her. Rooks was distraught and angry at responding officers. Her mother said she was worried that Rooks was acting increasingly “crazy” and had been hallucinating. Police again contacted a mobile crisis unit, then left after being told there was no need for them to remain on scene.