Attorney General Kathy Jennings told budget officials that the money would help fund 17 additional positions in the department for the upcoming fiscal year.
The department got about $38.6 million this year. A little more than half of the requested $3 million would go to funding 17 positions. They would include eight deputy attorneys general, six paralegals and a social worker.
