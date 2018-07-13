TOWNSEND, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation may add guardrails along the stretch of road where five members of a New Jersey family were killed last week.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Friday that officials say Delaware plans to install guardrails along parts of all state highways. The agency recognized last year the needed barrier increase, but the full plan hasn’t been funded or designed yet.

State officials say plans to install guardrails at the recent crash site on Route 1 near Townsend were already in the works last week. Route 1 meets national median-width regulations and doesn’t require guardrails.

Officials say the costs of unrequired barriers need to be weighed against other priorities. Agency Secretary Jennifer Cohan says the recent wreck shows the agency needs to go beyond national standards.

