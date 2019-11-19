Authorities were alerted to the smell of gas at the busy shopping district at 9:11 a.m. Finding nothing, responders left. A report of a cut gas line called them back about an hour later, and evacuations were underway when the gas ignited. The leak was stopped after another hour.
The reports recommend improved coordination and increased staffing, training and standard compliance, such as those requiring fire personnel wear personal protective equipment.
