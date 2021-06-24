“Executions must be done publicly to maintain the integrity of the judicial process. Indeed, the public interest is at its highest when the government is using its power to extinguish the life of a person. The media are the public’s eyes — and if they are excluded, there is no public witness,” Kelley Shannon, the executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, wrote in a letter sent earlier this month to Bryan Collier, TDCJ’s executive director.