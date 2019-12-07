Herb Elfring, 97, of Jackson, Mich., said being back at Pearl Harbor reminds him of all those who have lost their lives.

“It makes you think of all the servicemen who have passed ahead of me. As a Pearl Harbor survivor, I’m one of the last chosen few I guess.” He’s the only member of his old regiment still living.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Murder suspects won't receive ankle bracelets

Upset over how judges have used the bail system, police in Charlotte said they will no longer assign electronic ankle bracelets to monitor murder suspects who are released on bail.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney announced the policy Friday as a way to encourage local judges to keep potentially violent suspects in jail before a trial.

Under the new policy, suspects released on bail will not have their locations monitored by authorities before trial.

— Associated Press

MINNESOTA

3 killed in helicopter crash are identified

The Minnesota National Guard said the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud this week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

The Guard identified the men who were killed in Thursday’s crash as Chief Warrant Officers 2nd Class James A. Rogers Jr., 28, and Charles P. Nord, 30, and Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28.

The soldiers were killed when their Black Hawk crashed in a field about 15 miles southwest of St. Cloud, which is where it had taken off from. The Guard said the crash happened during a routine maintenance test flight.

— Associated Press

Someone ate $120,000 banana at Miami Beach gallery: Someone ate a really expensive snack at Art Basel Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon — to the tune of $120,000. A banana — a real, rather ripe one — was duct-taped to Emmanuel Perrotin's outer gallery wall. It was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan and titled "Comedian." New York-based performance artist David Datuna apparently ate the banana at around 1:45 p.m., according to gallery representatives.

— From news services

