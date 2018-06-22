BOSTON — A son of Massachusetts’ governor has been accused of improper conduct aboard a jetliner, and an aide says he will cooperate.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s spokeswoman, Lizzy Guyton, is calling it “a personal matter for the Baker family” and says Andrew Baker “will cooperate with any request from authorities.”

No charges have been filed against Baker’s son, who goes by the nickname A.J.

JetBlue says its crew on a flight from Washington to Boston was notified of an incident between customers shortly before landing, when it was met by authorities Wednesday night.

No further details were immediately available.

Roberto Braceras, a lawyer for Andrew Baker, said Friday the son is fully cooperating and looks forward to resolving the situation.

