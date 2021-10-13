Krause’s body was found more than a month later, hundreds of miles away in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Ariz. Gooch was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in metropolitan Phoenix.
Sentencing has been set for Nov. 24. Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols separately convicted Gooch of a misdemeanor charge of theft, related to clothing that was missing from Krause’s body.
Nothing indicated Krause and Gooch knew each other. Both grew up in large families with parents who joined the Mennonite Church when they were young. Krause continued on that path but Gooch did not, instead rejecting the faith and leaving Wisconsin for the military.
Krause, 27, taught school for six years at Grandview Gospel Fellowship in Grandview, Tex., before moving to Farmington.
No one saw her being taken from the community or killed. When a camper found her body near Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument, her wrists were bound with duct tape, she had suffered blunt-force trauma and had a gunshot wound in the back of her head.
Authorities used cellphone and financial records and surveillance video to tie Gooch to the crimes, they said. Prosecutor Ammon Barker said Gooch was driven by a resentment for Mennonites, partly displayed through text-message exchanges with his brothers.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Dad held after toddler finds gun, shoots mom
A Florida man has been arrested nearly two months after a toddler found an unsecured, loaded handgun inside a “Paw Patrol” backpack and accidentally shot and killed his mother while she was on a Zoom call with her co-workers.
Veondre Avery, the child’s father, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of Shamaya Lynn, 21, on Aug. 11 at the couple’s home in Altamonte Springs, Fla., according to the state attorney’s office for Seminole and Brevard counties. He has been charged with manslaughter and failure to securely store a firearm.
A co-worker on the Aug. 11 Zoom call told the police that a toddler could be seen in the background of Lynn’s Orlando-area apartment. Then there was a loud noise. Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call, the co-worker told police.
When Avery, 22, returned home and saw his girlfriend wounded, he called 911.
Neither of the couple’s two young children in the home at the time were injured during the fatal shooting, police said. They are now in the care of relatives.
— Timothy Bella