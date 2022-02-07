U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez had ruled in July that the Air Force was “60% liable” for the attack because it did not submit Kelley’s assault conviction during his time in the Air Force to a national database.
Lawyers for survivors and relatives of those killed had asked for $418 million, while the Justice Department proposed $31.8 million.
The approximately 80 claimants include relatives of those killed and 21 survivors and their families. Authorities put the official death toll at 26 because one of the 25 people killed was pregnant.
— Associated Press
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT
Bureau of Prisons says it will lift its lockdown
The Federal Bureau of Prisons announced Monday that it was ending the nationwide lockdown of its facilities, gradually easing the restrictions at sites where officials determined there was no longer a threat.
In a statement, the bureau said it had decided to “return select facilities to the appropriate modified operational status” as part of a “tiered response” that would lift restrictions elsewhere as officials decided it was safe to do so. An official familiar with the matter said about 30 facilities would come out of lockdown at first, though the number was expected to shift.
The Bureau of Prisons had imposed the nationwide lockdown Jan. 31, after two inmates were killed in a gang fight in Texas and officials feared retaliatory violence in other facilities across the country. The dramatic step sparked some anger among inmates and their relatives, who felt it was overly broad. The Bureau of Prisons has about 134,000 inmates held in 122 facilities.
A federal official familiar with the matter said because inmates affiliated with gangs were involved in the altercation, and because those gangs are believed to have a presence in the vast majority of other U.S. prisons, authorities felt the extensive restriction was necessary.
— Matt Zapotosky
MICHIGAN
2nd guilty plea in plot to kidnap governor
A man charged in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to plead guilty, according to documents filed Monday, giving prosecutors another insider who could be a key witness at a March trial.
Kaleb Franks said he would join Ty Garbin as the second person to admit guilt in a scheme to snatch the Democratic governor before FBI agents arrested them in October 2020. The decision leaves four other men to face trial.
The government said the group wanted to kidnap Whitmer because of disgust over her coronavirus restrictions.
Franks signed a document agreeing to plead guilty as charged, admitting he “was not entrapped or induced to commit any crimes” by undercover agents or informants. Garbin pleaded guilty in 2021 and was sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison.
Franks will appear in court Wednesday. He acknowledged that he was deeply involved in the plot, which included outdoor training with firearms in Wisconsin and Michigan and scouting Whitmer’s second home in northern Michigan.
In August 2020, less than two months before their arrest, Franks said he and a co-defendant “discussed their frustration with people who advocated anti-government action but were unwilling to use force themselves.”
The plea deal suggests Franks, like Garbin, could offer crucial testimony against the remaining defendants at the March 8 trial in Grand Rapids.
— Associated Press