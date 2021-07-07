“The evidence shows that — had the Government done its job and properly reported Kelley’s information into the background check system — it is more likely than not that Kelley would have been deterred from carrying out the Church shooting,” Rodriguez wrote in a ruling signed Tuesday and filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.
Kelley joined the Air Force in 2010 and served for a time in New Mexico. He was given a bad-conduct discharge in 2014 after being convicted of attacking his wife and stepson, and sentenced to 12 months of confinement.
Authorities said Kelley massacred worshipers on Nov. 5, 2017, inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a small community near San Antonio, before fleeing and shooting himself. He was 26. Those killed at the church included several children and a pregnant woman.
Rodriguez’s 99-page ruling came in response to lawsuits that victims’ relatives and survivors of the attack had brought against the federal government. Rodriguez wrote that government inaction “proximately caused the deaths and injuries” at the church that day. In breaking down liability, Rodriguez apportioned 60 percent to parts of the Air Force and the remaining 40 percent to the gunman.
The Air Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.
— Mark Berman
FLORIDA
Coast Guard rescues 13 people off Key West
The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached, the agency said.
The nine men and four women were taken aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis on Tuesday afternoon, some 26 miles southeast of Key West, the agency said.
Crew members interviewed the survivors, who said they had left Cuba with 22 people aboard the boat about 8 p.m. Monday. They told the Coast Guard that seven men and two women were missing in the water.
— Associated Press