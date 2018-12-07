TEXAS

Air Force's failures detailed in report

The Air Force failed six times to report information that could have prevented the ex-airman who killed more than two dozen people in a Texas church from purchasing a gun, according to a government report released Friday.

The report by the Defense Department’s inspector general details Devin Patrick Kelley’s decade-long history of violence, interest in guns and menacing of women. That history culminated in Kelley’s November 2017 attack on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, the church his wife and mother-in-law attended. The dead included several children, a pregnant woman and a 77-year-old grandfather. Kelley killed himself soon after the shooting.

Kelley served almost five years in the Air Force, during which he was court-martialed and sentenced to one year’s confinement for assaulting his wife and stepson. He was able to purchase four firearms after being discharged in 2014, three of which he carried into the church.

The Air Force was blamed immediately after the shooting for not reporting the assault to the FBI. The conviction would have been a red flag in the mandatory background check when Kelley tried to purchase a gun.

Friday’s report says Air Force investigators who spoke to Kelley failed four separate times to fingerprint him and turn those prints over to the FBI. The report also says the Air Force failed twice to submit its final report of the case to the FBI.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Medical chief faces charges in Flint crisis

Michigan’s chief medical executive will stand trial on involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a criminal investigation of the Flint water crisis, a judge ruled Friday.

Eden Wells is among six people facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area in 2014 and 2015. Wells is now the second highest-ranking state official, along with Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon, to be ordered to trial.

Wells, a member of the Cabinet of Gov. Rick Snyder (R), learned of the trial decision from Judge William Crawford II while inside a Flint courtroom. Wells has denied any wrongdoing, and her attorneys have said she had no legal duty to warn the public and worked diligently to investigate and resolve Flint’s water issues.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged Wells last year with obstruction of justice and lying to the police, and he later added the manslaughter charge. Schuette has said that key officials, including Wells, knew about a spike in Legionnaires’ disease but waited too long to tell the public.

Some experts have blamed the outbreak on the use of the Flint River for municipal water. At least 90 cases were recorded in Genesee County, including 12 deaths. More than half of the people had a common thread: They spent time at McLaren Hospital, which was on the Flint water system.

— Associated Press