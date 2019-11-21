The project would bring offshore windmills to Delaware’s southern coast in exchange for $18 million in improvements to the state park. It would also supply power to about 35,000 homes.
Some attendees worried the wind farm would sour the coastal view. Others accused leaders of a lack of transparency about the plan. Supporters praised the environmental benefits of wind energy.
