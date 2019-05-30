Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash northeast of Indianapolis Regional Airport, Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Mount Comfort, Ind. The Indiana State Police report two people died in the crash. (Mykal McEldowney/The Indianapolis Star via AP) (Associated Press)

MOUNT COMFORT, Ind. — A coroner has identified the Nevada couple killed when their aircraft crashed near Indianapolis.

Hancock County Coroner David Stillinger said Thursday the May 22 crash killed 75-year-old Robert W. Holman Jr. and 61-year-old Robin Lynch Holman of Incline Village, Nevada.

The twin-engine Cessna Citation 550 hat Robert Holman was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff from Indianapolis Regional Airport , about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of the city.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

