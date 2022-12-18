Aircraft moves to Dover for Polytech training program

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DOVER, Del. — The last leg of the journey was indeed a challenging one. First, a crane hoisted the 13,000-pound aircraft over two 10-foot high fences at Dover Air Force Base.

The Westwind 1124 was raised up about 25 to 30 feet at one point to clear light poles and pine trees.

Once on the ground, several persons pushed the slow rolling, 45.5-foot tall aircraft about half a mile or so to its destination.

Navigating the intersection of Starlifter Avenue and Horsepond Road was no easy feat considering nearby signage making it a tight fit.

Eventually, the aircraft with a 35 1/2-foot wingspan had just a few inches or less space to squeeze through, according to those who pushed it.

The entire process ran from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and delivered the aircraft soon to be part of the Polytech School of Aviation Maintenance inventory.

The aircraft will be housed in a building that the Polytech School District is leasing from Kent County Levy Court for a dollar annually.

The plane and others will be utilized for several adult education aviation maintenance training programs expected to launch in January.

Polytech received the aircraft as a donation from Delaware State University, and it had been parked at the Dover AirPark in Dover.

On Oct. 6, a pilot hired by Polytech flew the aircraft onto the base in a nine-minute trip. Officials credited the Delaware River and Bay Authority for its logistical support during the process.

At the end of the five-hour process, Polytech Superintendent Dr. Amelia Hodges spoke on anticipated value of the upcoming program.

“We are super excited as part of our transportation and logistics expansion for our training program for adult education and we’re just so excited to be able to do this and to be able to offer a training program for the county and the state,” she said.

The Israeli-made corporate jet was once used to ferry then-candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the campaign trail in 2019.

