After officers knocked on the door, the airman came out of the house with a rifle and handgun, Standridge said. The airman repeatedly pointed the rifle at the officer and was shot by SWAT supervisor as he appeared to take aim at police. The airman then crawled into some bushes, where he shot himself, the chief said. The airman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Standridge did not name the officer or airman.

Authorities are investigating the shooting.

The SWAT officer has been placed on leave.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

2 children dead after truck swept away

The bodies of two young children were found Saturday, but searchers were still looking for a third child who went missing after a truck they were in was swept away while attempting to cross a swollen creek in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

Gila County Sheriff’s Lt. Virgil Dodd said the first body found was a 5-year-old boy. The second child’s age and gender weren’t provided in a statement released by the sheriff’s office.

Dodd said the 5-year-old’s body was found about 3 miles downstream of the crossing, which had been closed hours before the truck tried to cross Friday despite barricades and warning signs.

The sheriff’s office said emergency responders on Friday rescued two adults and two children who also were in the truck swept downstream in Tonto Creek near the small community of Tonto Basin.

Sheriff’s officials previously said six people, including four children, were rescued.

— Associated Press

ARKANSAS

Suit claims Boy Scouts overlooked abuse

The Boy Scouts of America apologized Saturday as it faced another lawsuit in a wave of litigation over decades-old allegations of sexual abuse.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported that two men filed a federal suit in Little Rock on Wednesday, accusing the organization of concealing “negligence and fraud.”

The men claim they were sexually abused on scouting trips in Arkansas in 1979 and 1980, when they were between 9 and 11, by a leader whom the Boy Scouts had deemed “ineligible” to volunteer with boys following accusation of sexual abuse in Georgia two years earlier.

The suit claims the Boy Scouts did not report the leader to police in either state.

In a statement, the Boy Scouts apologized to “anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting” and said it’s outraged by people who “took advantage of our program to abuse innocent children.”

— Associated Press

Ex-campaign worker settles harassment suit: A former campaign consultant for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has reached a $275,000 settlement to a federal lawsuit she filed against several of his political committees. Attorneys for Alaina Hampton told the Chicago Tribune she will receive $75,000. The remainder will go to attorneys' fees and the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund to support women reporting workplace sexual harassment. The lawsuit Hampton filed in March 2018 alleged that she was hindered from advancing in the speaker's organization after alleging sexual harassment by a top Madigan lieutenant, Kevin Quinn.

Rosa Parks statue to be unveiled: A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks will be unveiled Sunday in downtown Montgomery, Ala. The event will take place at 1 p.m. at Montgomery Plaza, the city of Montgomery announced. The unveiling coincides with the anniversary of Parks’ historic Dec. 1, 1955 arrest for refusing to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement.

— From news reports

