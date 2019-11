The 2019 bicentennial celebration will culminate in December with three days of events in Montgomery. The event marks the 200th anniversary of Alabama’s admission to the United States.

The three-day celebration begins with a concert by Bobby Horton on Dec. 13. On Dec. 14, there will be a parade to the Alabama Capitol followed by a bicentennial festival around the Alabama Capitol with musical performances, crafts and historical reenactors. Gov. Kay Ivey will dedicate Alabama Bicentennial Park which tells the state’s story in 16 bronze plaques.