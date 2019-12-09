Multiple people have been detained and police are still looking for others, including witnesses who may have fled, Birmingham police Deputy Chief Scott Praytor said. No suspects have been publicly identified.

TJ would have turned six next month, his grandmother Sherie Moore told Al.com. Two years ago, TJ’s 25-year-old father was shot to death in a longstanding feud between he and the shooter, Birmingham police said at the time. The father’s killing was ruled justifiable because witnesses said he fired first, and no charges were filed, Al.com reported.

“I lost my son, and now I lost his junior,’’ Moore told Al.com. “It’s unexplainable,” she added.

