FILE - This file photo provided by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows Marshae Jones. Lawyers defending Jones, who was arrested last week after a grand jury issued an indictment saying she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight while five-months pregnant, said Monday, July 1, 2019, the charges are “completely unreasonable and unjust” and should be dismissed. (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) (Associated Press)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama DA decides to drop charges against a woman indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot.

