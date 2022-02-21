Kuenzel was convicted in 1988 of killing Linda Jean Offord during a 1987 robbery at a convenience store in the eastern Alabama city of Sylacauga. His conviction was based largely on plea deal testimony from his roommate, who admitted being at the crime scene but said it was Kuenzel who went into the store and killed the clerk.

Kuenzel’s lawyers said they later discovered evidence that cast doubt on the witness and plea deal testimony but said those claims never had a full review because of the technicality of a missed deadline. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 refused to review Kuenzel’s case.

Kuenzel lawyers said they found out decades after the conviction that a teenage witness — who testified she saw both men at the convenience store — initially told a grand jury that she wasn’t certain whom she saw. Defense lawyers said they also learned that the roommate, who had blood on his pants after the murder, had a shotgun of the same gauge used to kill Offord, and had injuries.

The case drew several prominent supporters. Former U.S. attorney general Edwin Meese, who served under President Ronald Reagan, urged the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case to “ensure that the compelling constitutional claims of a man who is very likely actually innocent are resolved on the merits.” Actor Sam Waterston made a video for a website supporting Kuenzel’s innocence.

— Associated Press

Border Patrol agent kills man on trail

Federal and local authorities are investigating the death of a man who was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol agent late Saturday a few miles north of the Mexico border outside the Arizona town of Douglas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection area spokesman John Mennell confirmed Monday that the agency was investigating with the Cochise County sheriff’s office, and that Mexican Consulate officials were notified of the death in the Skeleton Canyon area of the Peloncillo Mountains.

The shooting was reported about 10 p.m. Saturday in “difficult terrain” on East Geronimo Trail, about 30 miles east of Douglas, the sheriff’s office said.

Other people in the area were detained and taken to a Border Patrol station “for interview purposes and further processing,” the sheriff’s office said.