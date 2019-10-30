An ongoing struggle has split the party’s executive committee into two factions. On one side is a reform group whose actions have been approved by the Democratic National Committee. On the other are members aligned with Worley and Joe Reed, the party’s vice chairman of minority affairs.
The lawsuit contends a scheduled Saturday meeting, where the reform group intends to elect a new chair, is unauthorized and is being held illegally.
