The state of Alabama said Woods was an active participant with the slayings and had bragged about it afterward in statements, song lyrics and art.
The U.S. Supreme Court issued a temporary stay to consider last-minute appeals but ultimately denied the inmate’s petitions. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) denied a request for clemency.
Woods and Kerry Spencer were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death in the slayings of the three Birmingham officers. The officers’ deaths in a hail of gunfire rocked Alabama’s largest city in 2004. Carlos Owen, Harley A. Chisolm III and Charles R. Bennett died while trying to serve a misdemeanor domestic assault warrant on Woods at a suspected drug house.
Prosecutors said Spencer, who was convicted before Woods and is on death row, was the triggerman in the slaying.
TEXAS
Woman who beheaded daughter is convicted
A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 has been convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison.
A Hays County jury on Thursday convicted Krystle Villanueva, 27, in the death of her daughter, Giovanna Hernandez. The girl was killed at their home in Kyle, located about 20 miles southwest of Austin.
Jurors also found Villanueva guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the girl’s grandfather, who survived.
A judge sentenced Villanueva to life in prison without parole.
Villanueva was arrested after police were called to the home she shared with Giovanna, the girl’s father and his parents.
Prosecutors said Villaneuva told a 911 operator that she killed her daughter because “she asked for cereal” and then stabbed her father-in-law.
Her defense attorney, Carlos Garcia, said Villaneuva suffered from psychosis for many years. He said that on the day of the attack, she believed her family had been taken over by clones.