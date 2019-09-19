MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces that she is being treated for a malignant spot on her lung.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces that she is being treated for a malignant spot on her lung.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.