ARAB, Ala. — An Alabama high school is ending its tradition of playing “Dixie” at football games.

City school superintendent John Mullins says he made the decision to quit playing the song at Arab (AY-rab) High School.

Mullins tells WHNT-TV the song has negative connotations that conflict with the system’s core values including unity.

School bands throughout the South used to play “Dixie,” but the practice ended as the region got further away from legalized racial segregation.

The Arab High School Band has played “Dixie” after touchdowns for decades.

Students and staff at the school will vote on a new fight song after this football season. In the meantime, the band will play another song.

Census statistics show the town of about 8,200 people is more than 96 percent white.

___

Information from: WHNT-TV, http://whnt.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.