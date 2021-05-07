The panel reached its decision on the second day of deliberations in the trial of Huntsville Officer William “Ben” Darby, who was indicted in the killing of Jeffrey Parker in 2018.
While prosecutors contended that Darby, 28, killed Parker without cause, the defense argued that the shooting was justified because Parker posed a threat to Darby and other officers.
The conviction carries a sentence of 20 years to life, District Attorney Rob Broussard told a news conference afterward.
A city police review had cleared Darby of wrongdoing, and officials allowed him to remain an officer, with Huntsville taxpayers helping fund his defense against charges brought by a Madison County grand jury.
The guilty verdict left police “in the first stages of shock,” Chief Mark McMurray said in a statement.
Defense attorney Robert Tuten called Darby “an honorable person doing an honorable profession” and vowed to appeal Friday’s verdict.
Jurors saw video of the shooting from police body cameras, and Darby testified that he feared seeing “one of my officers” get hurt and fired after Parker shrugged when ordered to put down the gun.
— Associated Press
Pennsylvania
District attorney gives guilty plea in sex case
A Pennsylvania district attorney who had cast the case against him as a pack of “vicious lies” pleaded guilty Friday to pressuring clients for sex when he was a defense lawyer and then coercing them to keep quiet about it.
Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman admitted guilt and resigned from office three months after claiming he had “committed no crimes” and hinting he was the victim of a political smear by the state’s top prosecutor.
Salsman, who took office a year ago, was charged Feb. 3 with sexually assaulting women who were his clients in criminal and child custody cases when he worked as a defense lawyer. The accusers told a grand jury that he groped them, sought nude photos, and pressured or forced them into sexual acts, sometimes on his office desk.
He pleaded guilty to reduced charges of witness intimidation, promoting prostitution and obstruction of justice, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. Salsman will be sentenced July 9.
— Associated Press
Man charged in Minnesota hostage case: Charges were filed Friday against a man accused of holding five employees hostage during a standoff at a Wells Fargo Bank in Minnesota that lasted more than eight hours. Ray R. McNeary, 35, was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery, five counts of kidnapping and assault in Stearns County District Court, the Star Tribune reported. Police said no firearm was found on McNeary or at the scene.
Indiana woman charged after lice nearly kill her daughter: An Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died of a lice infestation so severe, doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions. Shyanne Singh, 26, of Scottsburg, was arrested Tuesday on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She remained in custody Friday.
— From news services