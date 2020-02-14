Alabama lawmakers last year approved a ban on abortion unless the woman’s life was in danger. A federal judge blocked the law from taking effect while a legal challenge plays out in court.

Hollis said doctors, not legislators, are the ones to be consulted over surgery, medications and making “incredibly difficult decisions” related to reproductive rights.

Alabama was one of several states last year that attempted to enact new abortion restrictions in the hopes of getting the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Michigan

Ex-coach convicted in case tied to Nassar

A jury on Friday convicted a former Michigan State University gymnastics coach of lying to police when she denied that two teen athletes told her of sexual abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997, nearly 20 years before he was charged.

Kathie Klages, 65, was found guilty of a felony and a misdemeanor in a Lansing courthouse where Nassar was sentenced more than two years ago. Klages faces up to four years in prison. She is the second person other than Nassar to be found guilty of charges related to his serial molestation of young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

Klages resigned in 2017 after she was suspended for defending Nassar. Prosecutors said she lied in 2018 when she told investigators that the athletes, who were in a campus gymnastics program but not MSU gymnasts, had not reported Nassar’s sexual misconduct to her. Klages testified that she did not recall being told about abuse.

Two teens arrested in killing of two boys in California: Two teenage gang members have been arrested and charged in the November killings of two boys that stunned a community in the San Francisco Bay area, authorities announced Friday. Jason Cornejo, 18, and a 17-year-old boy were charged Thursday in the murders of Sean Withington, 14, and Kevin Hernandez, 11, according to Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti. The boys were fatally shot while sitting in a minivan in an elementary school parking lot. A motive remains under investigation, authorities said.

Bond denied for two men linked to white supremacist group: Bond was denied Friday for two Georgia men who authorities say are linked to a violent white supremacist group known as the Base. Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach denied bond for Jacob Kaderli, 19, and Michael Helterbrand, 25, the Rome News-Tribune reported. The men are charged, along with Luke Lane, 22, with conspiring to kill members of a militant anti-fascist group and participating in a criminal gang.