The Legacy Pavilion will include a monument to women, men and children who were victims of racial terror lynchings in the immediate aftermath of the Civil War and during Reconstruction. It will also honor civil rights figures including Martin Luther King Jr., Claudette Colvin, John Lewis, Rosa Parks, Jonathan Daniels, Jo Ann Robinson, and E.D. Nixon and describe the role Montgomery played in fueling a civil rights movement.

It will also include a gift shop, soul food restaurant and a shuttle service to the memorial and museum.

The organization said the new welcome center will provide convenience, comfort, and food to the thousands of people who visit the memorial and museum. The organization said they are also proud to present new content about America’s history “that is essential for understanding our past and improving our future.”

The Equal Justice Initiative is a a legal advocacy center. The organization’s work is featured in the movie “ Just Mercy.” The organization said 650,000 people have visited the memorial and museum since the sites opened in 2018.