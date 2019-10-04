A news release says hackers got into the records through a malicious email that looked like a request from an executive who wanted employees to fill out a survey.

Instead, the email actually allowed hackers to get into workers’ email accounts and the payroll system. Cybercriminals attempted to divert workers automatic payroll deposits into an account controlled by hackers.

UAB Medicine says it discovered the attack in early August.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD