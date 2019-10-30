The Southern Union State Community College student was last seen a week ago in Auburn, and police later found her damaged car at an apartment complex in Montgomery about 55 miles (90 kilometers) away.

Auburn police on Monday released video showing her in a store the day she was last seen.

Harris and other relatives have issued pleas for information about her whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD