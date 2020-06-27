Snow admitted to posting the image, which also included the comment: “Exhale. Feel. Pause. Press steadily. That’s what’s next,” Derzis said.
“When I saw the post and the image, it sickened me,” Derzis said. “It certainly did not adhere to the standards expected of every officer who wears our uniform.”
“This type of conduct will not be tolerated in our department and is not representative of the professionalism expected by all of our officers,” Derzis added.
Hoover is just south of Birmingham and home to about 86,000 residents.
