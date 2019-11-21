Prosecutors say Smith has given differing accounts of the shooting, including varying on whether the man swung a pole at him before he began shooting.

Smith told his lawyer during testimony that he remembered more and different details once he calmed down from the shooting. He says the episode was “traumatic,” and continues to recall new details today.

Prosecutors earlier played recordings in which Smith is giving differing accounts of the shooting days after it happened.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD